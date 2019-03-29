Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

"Bachelor" alum and new mom Bekah Martinez is getting real about how her surprise pregnancy affected her relationship with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

"Getting unexpectedly pregnant only three months into a relationship isn't all fun and games," she wrote Thursday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Actually, it's mostly tears and arguments (or at least that was our experience). Don't get me wrong, I've never been happier than I am now. I couldn't think of a better person to be my partner or the father of my child, but dealing with the stress of an unplanned pregnancy with someone you barely know is ROUGH."

Martinez, who gave birth to daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard (Ruthie Ray for short) in early February, noted that she and Leonard are "still getting to know each other," even after their new addition. She added that there's plenty of "behind the Instagram scenes" moments that fans can't see.

"I think it's easy to look at our photos together and think we transitioned seamlessly into a life with each other, and that couldn't be further from the truth," she wrote, before later adding, "We skipped past the whole dating phase and haven't had much time to talk about things that aren't baby-related."

Even with all of the twists and turns so early in their relationship, the couple is still deeply happy together. Martinez started off her post by calling Leonard "wonderful," "handsome" and, most importantly, "a great dad."

"We're starting therapy together and I'm looking forward to where the future takes us," she concluded her note. "This post is just meant to be a reminder that everyone has issues. Nothing is as perfect as perceived, and ALL relationships have struggles."

This isn't the first time Martinez has been honest about motherhood on Instagram — earlier this week, she shared some truths about mom bods, showing off her post-pregnancy belly as well as some body hair.

In February, weeks after giving birth, she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her infant, calling herself "lucky" for being able to watch her body change after "bringing new life into the world."

"My face is swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, and my belly hangs over my sweats," Martinez wrote at the time. "I am truly lucky."