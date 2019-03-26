Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 26, 2019, 7:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Bekah Martinez has no time for body-shamers who go after new moms.

Nearly two months after welcoming daughter Ruthie Ray, the former "Bachelor" contestant shared a pic of her "mom bod" Sunday on Instagram. The photo finds Martinez lounging in a deck chair as she confidently shows off her post-pregnancy tummy — as well as a bit of underarm and leg hair. (Note that there's profanity in the caption below.)

"Every mom bod is different,” Martinez, 24, wrote next to the photo. "Some are thin and some are round, some are wrinkly and some are hairy, some are light and some are brown.

"No one’s body is '(puke emoji),'" she added. "If you think otherwise, kindly f--- off or unfollow."

It's not the first time the reality star has urged other new moms to embrace their bodies.

New mom Bekah Martinez appeared on season 22 of "The Bachelor." ABC

Just a few weeks after she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed Ruthie on Feb. 2, Martinez shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby girl.

In the caption, she revealed that she didn't think it was "lucky" for new moms "to get their pre-baby bods back." The real luck was being able to welcome a baby in the first place.

"'Lucky' is getting the opportunity to carry a child within you," she wrote. "'Lucky' is having a healthy baby.

"'Lucky' is watching your body change after bringing new life into the world, not squeezing into your old high-waisted jeans a week after giving birth," the new mom continued.

"My face is swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, and my belly hangs over my sweats," Martinez wrote. "I am truly lucky."