Former 'Bachelor' contestant Bekah Martinez has big news — she's having a baby!

At just 22 years old, Bekah Martinez — or Bekah M., as fans knew her on season 22 of "The Bachelor" — was the youngest contestant to vie for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart.

Of course, he went on to pop the question to Becca Kufrin (before dumping her and proposing to runner-up Lauren Burnham — what a season).

But now there's big news about the baby-faced "Bachelor" star who didn't find love on the show — Bekah's having a baby!

There had been speculation as to whether or not Martinez had planned to join the cast of the love-match spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise," but she decided not to appear on the most recent season. In an interview with PureWow and in a video on her YouTube channel, she explained why.

"Not only do I have a boyfriend," she said in the clip, "I also now have a kid on the way."

As for the boyfriend, she's living with her love, Grayston Leonard, now. And as for the baby on the way, it was a total surprise to both of them.

"I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?'" Martinez told PureWow. "I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive."

But her pregnancy is a happy surprise, and one she declared definitely "better than 'Bachelor in Paradise.'"

"Although I’m probably equally as sweaty, exhausted, nauseous, stressed out and emotional, at least I don’t have to worry about finding a man," she added of skipping the show. "I already have that one covered."

The now-23-year-old is 20 weeks along, and she and Leonard are expecting their new addition to arrive in January.