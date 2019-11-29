Former 'Bachelor' contestant Bekah Martinez announces pregnancy with 2nd child

Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard have plenty to be thankful for this year!

"The Bachelor” alum announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting their second child together.

Martinez took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a snap of her with her boyfriend and their daughter, Ruth, while she held a photo of her sonogram.

“Thankful,” she simply captioned the photo.

The 24-year-old received an outpouring of support on Instagram from fellow Bachelor Nation members as well as friends of Martinez.

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk from season 22 of “The Bachelor,” and now wife of Arie Luyendyk commented on Martinez’s photo, writing, “No freaking way!!!!”

Jade Roper Tolbert from season 19 of “The Bachelor” and winner of the second season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” commented, “Aww, you guys!!! So happy for you!! 💗💗💗”

Fashion blogger and author Chidera Eggerue shared a touching sentiment with Martinez, writing, “Well Ruth has already won bestest big sister by a landslide!”

Martinez got candid on Instagram back in March about her surprise pregnancy with her now 9-month-old daughter, Ruth, after being in a relationship with Leonard for three months.

“Getting unexpectedly pregnant only three months into a relationship isn’t all fun and games,” she shared in the honest caption of the post. “Actually, it’s mostly tears and arguments (or at least that was our experience). Don’t get me wrong, I’ve never been happier than I am now. I couldn’t think of a better person to be my partner or the father of my child, but dealing with the stress of an unplanned pregnancy with someone you barely know is ROUGH.”

The mother-to-be shared that she and Leonard were still in the process of getting to know each other when they got the news, bypassing the typical dating phase that most couples go through at the beginning of their relationship.

“All that being said, we’re starting therapy together and I’m looking forward to where the future takes us,” she wrote. “This post is just meant to be a reminder that everyone has issues. Nothing is as perfect as perceived, and ALL relationships have struggles.”