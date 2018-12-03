Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Former "Bachelor" star Bob Guiney and his wife, Jessica Canyon, have welcomed their first child — a little boy!

Guiney, 47, announced the happy news Monday on Instagram with a sweet snap of his newborn son's tiny footprints.

"Today is the greatest day!!" the new dad gushed in the caption. "Our son, Grayson Robert Guiney, was born early 12/3/2018. @jescanyon and baby are healthy and beautiful! Mom is resting with him on her chest right now. We are so excited and thankful for what this new day brings for our family!"

He added the hashtags #myson, #love and #family.

Bob Guiney tied the knot with Jessica Canyon in Mexico in 2016. Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

Guiney, a frequent guest on TODAY's "Guys Tell All" panel, starred in season four of "The Bachelor" after appearing as a contestant on season one of "The Bachelorette."

The reality TV vet, who's been married twice before, said "I do" to Canyon in Mexico in July 2016.

"Third time’s the charm!" he told People when the couple first became engaged. "We get along great, she lets me be me."

In June, the couple took to Instagram to announce they were expecting a son, sharing cute photos of themselves — and their adorable dog Phoebe —all decked out in blue.

"It's official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! Guiney wrote to his followers.

Meanwhile, mom-to-be Canyon happily announced on her own page, "Yep. We're goin for it!"

The couple is the latest to from the "Bachelor" universe to welcome a new addition in 2018. Catherine and Sean Lowe had a son in May, while Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband, Kevin Manno, also had a boy that same month. Meanwhile, Jillian Harris, and her fiancé, Justin Palsutto, had a baby girl in September.