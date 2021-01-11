Food blogger Gaby Dalkin and husband, Thomas, are cooking for three!

Over the weekend, the chef behind the blog “What’s Gaby Cooking” announced the arrival of a healthy baby girl.

“Welcome to the world Poppy James Dawson!! We are head over heels in love with this little nugget! Everyone is healthy and happy and we’re officially a family of 3,” she captioned a photo of herself and Thomas cradling their newest family member.

Prior to the official announcement, Dalkin’s husband used his own social platform, where he frequently parodies his role as an Instagram husband, to let fans know labor was imminent.

“let’s do this...@whatsgabycookin,” he captioned the video montage, featuring loading up the car and walking into the hospital, to the beat of Trick Daddy’s “Let’s Go”.

Dalkin’s friends and family, as well as the social community, were overjoyed with Poppy’s much-anticipated arrival and flooded the comments section.

Fitness instructor Amanda Kloots commented “Hi Poppy!!! Congratulations you guys! Perfection!!” and Dalkin’s longtime partner Williams-Sonoma shared “Congrats!! ❤️❤️”

Food Network star Katie Lee, who welcomed a baby girl in September after also struggling with infertility, wrote “So so very happy for you!!! Iris can’t wait to be your friend, Poppy!!”

Dalkin, who has been open about their struggle with infertility, revealed in 2019 that they'd experienced four miscarriages in 18 months.

On September 9, 2020, she took to Instagram to share the couple’s exciting news.

"Cooking up something very special — should be done sometime in 2021!" Dalkin, who has appeared on TODAY, captioned a photo of herself holding her baby bump.

In a 2020 interview, Dalkin shared she was thrilled to share the news with her followers, but also pretty nervous after miscarrying so many times. She also sent some love to other women who might be having trouble getting pregnant.

"You're not alone!! It's not a straight road and there are so many twists and turns, but it will happen when the time is right!" she shared.

That time is now. Congratulations Gaby and Thomas!