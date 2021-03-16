Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, who are parents of three young children, are opening up about prioritizing sex in their relationship.

“It’s part of connecting,” Hubbard, 34, revealed on Hayley’s podcast “Meaning Full Living.” “Intimacy is part of a strong marriage, and you know, a strong marriage leads to strong parenting. It’s important.”

The dad of 3-year-old Olivia, 18-month-old Luca and 5-month-old Atlas explained that intimacy doesn’t always mean getting frisky.

“I remember some nights we didn’t have sex, we were like, ‘No, ‘let’s just lay here and watch a movie,’ and just hold hands or kind of hold each other,” Hubbard recalled. “We’ve been pretty intentional about it.”

Hayley echoed that sex is a “huge part” of their relationship. But they work at at it.

“I think that’s something to talk about with parents because it’s hard,” Hayley said. “You’re emotionally exhausted in those early phases of parenting. You’re physically exhausted and all of those things, and sex is kind of the last thing you want to make time for. But it is important.”

Hayley acknowledged that their sex isn’t always spontaneous and they've been known to schedule a session.

“Sometimes when it has been a while, we’re like, ‘OK. We have to make time for this,’ because it is so crucial,’” she shared.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their third child in October 2020. That same month, they announced that Hubbard had undergone a vasectomy.

“We're beyond grateful for our three babies and feel confident that we're done having children of our own,” the Hubbards told People at the time. “We've always felt that we would like to adopt one day, if the Lord opens that door and the timing is right, but for now our hands are full and we are so thankful."

