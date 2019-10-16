Christina Anstead doesn't care if she looks like "a hot mess" when she drops her daughter off at school.

The "Flip or Flop" star, who welcomed baby son Hudson on Sept. 6, opened up on Instagram about telling her 9-year-daughter, Taylor, that new moms are too busy to fret over their looks.

"I was dropping Tay off at school this morning with a screaming Hudson in the car (and I looked like a hot mess which is the norm the past 6 weeks) when she said something that really hit home," Anstead captioned a photo of herself and baby Hudson on Wednesday.

"She said mom, do paparazzi still follow you around. And I said no not lately. Why? She said well what if they got a photo of you looking like THAT," she continued.

That's when the HGTV star told her daughter her appearance was "the least of my worries."

"This is how new moms look," Anstead explained.

Christina Anstead poses with her husband, BBC television presenter Ant Anstead in July. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

After Taylor "pondered" her mom's words, the little girl revealed she wanted to have three kids of her own.

"Well glad these past 6 weeks haven’t scared her off from babies lol," Anstead joked.

Anstead, who married Ant Anstead, the host of the British car show "Wheeler Dealers," last year, candidly told fans that caring for baby Hudson isn't always easy.

"Newborn life is hard," she wrote. "It’s not all instagram filters of perfection that people put out there."

"Huds is definitely a tough baby. He will sometimes cry for hours straight," she explained, adding that Hudson has "trouble with sucking" and responds best to being held tightly "double swaddled in a dark cool room with very loud white noise."

Holding Hudson whenever he wants, however, is "unrealistic" considering the busy mom also must care for Taylor and her 4-year-old brother, Brayden, whose dad is her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"I say this with mad props to all stay at home moms / moms with more than 2 kids. Being outnumbered is no joke," she wrote. "I go back to work in 2 weeks so it’s about to get even more crazy around here."

The "Christina on the Coast" star signed off by telling fans she may look fine on television, but she's still juggling all the same things other moms juggle.

"So when you see me looking decent on tv know that I probably had a freaking crazy morning and it is what it is," she wrote.

