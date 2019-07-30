Two styles of children's pajamas from H&M has been recalled for failing to meet the flammability standards for the products, putting children at risk for burn injuries.

While no injuries have been reported, it's recommended that customers immediately stop using the recalled items. Both styles were sold online and in-stores between July 2018 and May 2019. The sets, manufactured in Bangladesh, are 100 percent cotton knit and were sold in sizes 2 through 10. About 9,000 units have been recalled in total.

These two styles of pajamas are being recalled.

The first style was sold as a set of two pajamas, according to the recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The tops being recalled include a pink long-sleeved top with a dog's face, a gray long-sleeve top with a pink bow trim. The pants of the set (one pink, one polka-dot-patterned) are not being recalled. The product code for the set is 0494860.

The second style was sold as a single set. Again, only the top is being recalled — a long-sleeve top with a cat's face and three-dimensional fabric ears. The product code for the set is 0537645.

Those who purchased the recalled pajamas can return them to H&M for a full refund, plus a $20 gift card.