Joanna Gaines may be pregnant with her fifth child, but that doesn't mean she's overcome her middle-of-the-night food cravings.
Joanna Gaines' pregnancy cravings: Fruity Pebbles and pimento cheesePlay Video - 0:29
Joanna Gaines' pregnancy cravings: Fruity Pebbles and pimento cheesePlay Video - 0:29
Very late Thursday night, she posted a picture of some scrumptious-looking chocolate chip cookies and revealed just what she's longing to eat these days:
What a selection! And yes, now we're hungry, too.
The "Fixer Upper" star, 39, is a mom of four to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7, with dad Chip, 43. Thursday she shared a picture of her baby bump, so we shouldn't be too surprised that she's having cravings.
The good news is that if you are Joanna Gaines and you do wake up an overwhelming desire to snack, you have a totally amazing kitchen to take care of business in.
That's living the good life!
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting, and their fans are freaking outPlay Video - 2:09
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting, and their fans are freaking outPlay Video - 2:09
More video
Joel McHale talks about his new Netflix projects (and day drinking)
Jason Priestley plays hockey player turned sleuth in ‘Private Eyes’
Watch Kathie Lee, Hoda and John Cena play ‘Beat the Clock’
‘Game of Thrones’ creators will work on Star Wars spinoffs
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.