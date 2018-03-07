Chip Gaines reveals gender of 5th child (and drops a hint about the baby name)

share tweet pin email

Chip Gaines has announced what he and his pregnant wife, Joanna Gaines, are expecting. They’re expecting a ... Dragon?

The “Fixer Upper” star shared a video Wednesday in which he reveals the gender of their fifth child, with a little help from his friend Gage.

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

“It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far all I could come up with is Dragon,” he tells Gage in the clip. “And (Joanna was) like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon.’”

Chip seems to be open to ideas that come his way on social media. When author Lindsay Hunter suggested the name Deacon, Chip gave an enthusiastic response.

“Oh me like! Deke. That feels right,” he wrote. (Sure, you may like it, Chip, but will Joanna like it?)

Chip, 43, and Joanna, 39, whose HGTV series is airing its final season, announced the pregnancy in early January with a photo of her baby bump.

In addition to daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie, 7, the couple has two sons whose names begin with the letter D: Drake, 12, and Duke, 9.

One thing’s for certain: Dragon will not be added to that list.