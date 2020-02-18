Kids who hope to someday go for gold in the Olympic Games are about to get one step closer to achieving their dreams — in their imaginations.

A new line of Barbie dolls, themed around the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, will be released in March 2020. Mattel/Barbie

Mattel has announced a new line of Barbie dolls, available nationwide in March, that highlight the Summer Olympics sports of skateboarding, softball, sport climbing, surfing and karate.

Each doll comes with the outfit and equipment necessary to excel at their chosen sport. The skateboarder, for example, has a pink helmet and board and wrist and knee guards for safety, while the surfer totes a Tokyo 2020 board and wears a wetsuit.

The Olympic surfer Barbie doll wears a wetsuit and comes with a surfboard. Mattel/Barbie

The dolls also wear Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 jackets and come with gold plastic medals on a ribbon, allowing kids to hold medal ceremonies of their own to celebrate their dolls' accomplishments.

The collection comes in time for the return of softball to the Olympic Games: The sport was last included in 2008 in Beijing. The remaining sports celebrated in the collection — karate, surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding — will all make their debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Sport climbing, one of five new sports added to the Summer Olympics this year, is celebrated with this Barbie doll. Mattel/Barbie

Keeping with the spirit of the 2020 Olympic Games, Barbie will also partner with Olympic athletes like skateboarder Lizzie Armanto and rock climber Kyra Condie in March at the Barbie You Can Be Anything Festival, where female role models will speak to attendees and conduct workshops on working to achieve goals.