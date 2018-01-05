share tweet pin email

“Fit mom” Maria Kang, who came under intense scrutiny five years ago for posting a “What’s your excuse?” photo on social media, is tweaking her message so it’s more sympathetic.

Instead of focusing on excuses why moms can’t get in shape, Kang, 37, is encouraging women to zero in on the reasons why they want to get fit.

“The reason is way more important than the excuse,” Kang told TODAY. “When you find your why, you can overcome your excuse.”

Courtesy of Maria Kang. "Fit mom" Maria Kang, who was criticized for posting a "What's your excuse?" photo on social media has recreated the photo five years later and is tweaking her message.

Kang appeared in the original, controversial photo in 2013, dressed in a sports bra and shorts alongside her three sons, including one who was just 8 months old. The slogan “What’s your excuse?” was emblazoned on the top of the image. Critics accused Kang of being a fat-shaming bully.

This time around, Maria is wearing the same outfit with her three children, now 6, 7 and 8 years old. “What’s your reason?” is now the slogan at the top of the photo.

“A lot of people wanted to see a re-creation of the photo for a long time,” explained Kang, who lives in Sacramento. “…But as I wrote ‘What’s your excuse?’ on top, it didn’t feel like it represented who I am today.”

Courtesy of Maria Kang. Kang, 37, said that she is now more flexible and forgiving with her workout regimen.

She noted that she doesn’t regret initially using the word “excuses,” saying, “I do believe you need to address your excuses…but after that you need to find your reasons.” Kang’s reasons are primarily her health and her family.

“What’s kept me going is really my reason. This represented me a lot better right now in stage two of my life, focusing on the why,” said Kang, who runs the non-profit "Fitness Without Borders."

The fitness fanatic and author noted that she’s probably 10 pounds heavier than she was five years ago and that she is more flexible and forgiving with her workout regimen. Instead of exercising 60 minutes four-to-five times a week, some days it will be closer to 30 minutes.

“Fitness has always been a priority. Instead of it being number one, it’s probably number four but I still get it done,” she said.