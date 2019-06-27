Fisher-Price announced a recall on Thursday of approximately 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories out of concern infants could roll over onto their stomachs, putting them at risk for injury or death.

The recalled product is a sleeper accessory that was included with Fisher-Price's Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. The accessory attaches to the top of a playpen, allowing infants to sleep at an incline.

There haven't been any deaths or injuries reported with the sleeper accessory. However, Fisher-Price made the decision to issue a recall out of an abundance of caution.

The recall comes after more than 30 infant deaths were reported on other inclined sleep products, including the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, which the company recalled in April.

The play yard, the changing station clutch and the carry bag included with the product are still safe to use, according to Fisher-Price. However, parents and caregivers are advised to stop using the sleep accessory.

The affected models include the numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11, according to a bulletin from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"Fisher-Price remains committed to delivering safe, high-quality products for our customers of all ages. Safety always has been and will remain the cornerstone of our mission," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "We greatly value the trust that our customers put in us and are grateful to be a part of families’ lives."

Mattel, the parent company of Fisher-Price, is offering a refund for the sleep accessory. Consumers can inquire about a refund by going to service.mattel.com and clicking on "Recalls & Safety Alerts." They can also call 1-800-432-5437 during regular business hours.