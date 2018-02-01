share tweet pin email

To many fans, actor Jamie Dornan is Christian Grey from the movie adaptation of the steamy best-seller “Fifty Shades of Grey,” even when he’s off screen… and with his kids.

If you think that’s an uncomfortable situation for the 35-year-old actor and father, you are absolutely right.

Universal Pictures ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Dornan revealed that going out in public has become a bit awkward, with some fans unable to resist making hot and heavy comments even when he's with his toddler and baby daughters.

Yikes.

"I get a lot of fans talking to me as if I am Christian Grey,” he said. “I'll be in a line at Starbucks and someone will be like, 'Oh, Mr. Grey.' And I'll literally be holding one of my children.”

“I get a lot of that sort of thing and saying very specific things from the books or the movies, like some sort of 'Red Room' reference," he told DeGeneres.

In case you aren’t familiar with said red room, it's where a lot of adult things happen.

“I just don’t know how to respond to it,” Dornan said. “I’m not like him. I always just like laugh, sort of panicking, and I think they think I'm just really weird, which I'm fine with.”

Dornan’s wife, actress and singer Amelia Warner, has not seen the movies. "I don't want to pay for a ticket for her," he joked to DeGeneres.

The steamy saga stirring up Dornan’s family life is coming to an end, but not without a grand exit.

The newest — and final — Fifty Shades film, Fifty Shades Freed, is out in theaters on February 9.