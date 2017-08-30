Fergie and Josh Duhamel got the party started earlier this week to celebrate their little boy's 4th birthday, and now the proud parents are sharing the sweet celebration with fans.
In honor of Axl Jack's big day, mom posted a couple of adorable photos to Instagram.
In one shot, she snuggled up close to her son as they both flashed big smiles.
The singer also posted a black-and-white pic in which they showed off their serious sides (and matching crowns), adding an appropriate "#doubletrouble" hashtag.
As for dad Duhamel, he had one heck of a supporting role alongside the birthday boy in a video he shared with his followers. And what the blurry clip lacks in high-definition, it more than makes up for in fun.
The actor and Axl Jack hit the dance floor and traded off some amazing moves. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday," Duhamel wrote.
Neither can we!
If you want to see another captivating performance, tune into TODAY on Sept. 22 to see Fergie take the stage for our Citi Concert Series.