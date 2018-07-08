Fellow moms support Serena Williams after she missed daughter's first steps, cried

There are many childhood milestones every parents wants to be present for, including a baby’s first steps. But sometimes, as Serena Williams recently shared, that just can’t be the case.
The tennis star tweeted on Saturday that her 10-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., took her first steps while she wasn't there.
For the athlete and new mom, who was training for Wimbledon, it was heartbreaking.
It's understandable that Williams was torn up; so many parents can relate to the sinking feeling of knowing you missed out on something special. But the tennis star was quickly supported by other moms who talked her through it on Twitter, explaining that sometimes, life is complicated.
Many quickly wrote that not being there didn't make her any less of an amazing mother.
One fellow mother recalled the time she had brought her kid to the office and heard cheers out in the waiting area when her child took her first steps. “It all turns out okay,” the mom said.
Even some moms who were at home while it happened shared how they missed their child’s first steps.
But by the same logic of the old saying “if a tree falls in the forest and no one’s around to hear it, does it make a sound?" has it, does it even count as baby’s first steps if mom is not there to witness it? So commenters said "No."
One thing’s for sure; Williams will be there to witness plenty more steps in the coming future. In fact, moms hilariously warned her that she’s going to be chasing her daughter everywhere soon.
This isn't the first time Williams has shared an emotional moment she's had during motherhood. She recently shared the difficult decision to stop breastfeeding.
But hopefully she doesn't feel mom guilt as Williams is there for her daughter in so many other ways.
"Everything has changed the way I thought about raising a daughter," she recently told Elle. "There are so many hidden innuendoes out there for girls that we don’t even think about! That I never thought about, until I realized my daughter would hear them."
She explained that she tries to tell Olympia every day that she’s strong and smart.
We have a feeling that love and emotional support she gives her daughter is the most important thing.