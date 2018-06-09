Fellow moms are loving Khloe Kardashian's honesty about breastfeeding

share tweet pin email

New mom Khloe Kardashian is getting candid with her fans about her struggles with breastfeeding.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images fro Good American "Mommy shaming is real!" Khloe Kardashian tweeted Thursday.

The "Revenge Body" host revealed in a tweet Thursday that she both breastfeeds and uses formula for 2-month-old daughter True despite hopes that she would be able to rely solely on the former.

Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is Iâve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasnât working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2018

"Mommy shaming is real!" Kardashian wrote in response to a fan thanking her for being transparent about using formula in a post on her app. "But the truth is I've tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn't working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able."

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Twitter users responded to Kardashian's reveal in droves with their own stories about breastfeeding-related hardships.

"(Breastfeeding) is literally the hardest thing mentally and physically," Twitter user @MeghanSimone15 wrote. "Someone is depending solely on you for nutrients. I probably cried once a week over breast feeding."

Breast feedings is literally the hardest thing mentally and physically. Someone is depending solely on you for nutrients. I probably cried once a week over breast feeding lol — Meghan Watkins (@MeghanSimone15) June 8, 2018

"I had to do the same thing with my first born," @stephaniemn83 relayed. "I felt like I was doing something wrong and I wanted to do what I was 'supposed' to do."

My 1st daughter chose formula over me and that BROKE my heart.. my 2nd however is 2 and we are working on weaning, baby loves her boobie! You are doing great and that's what matters — Ciara Allen (@LadieCiaraAllen) June 8, 2018

"My 1st daughter chose formula over me and it BROKE my heart," @LadieCiaraAllen added. "You are doing great and that's what matters."

Back in May, Kardashian offered encouraging words to an expectant mom about breastfeeding — and hinted at her own similar battle with her newborn.

Donât be scared! Youâll do amazing!! Congratulations. Breast feeding is the hardest part of it all believe it or not ð¤¦âï¸ one day at a time — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018

"Don’t be scared! You’ll do amazing!!" she wrote. "Congratulations. Breast feeding is the hardest part of it all believe it or not one day at a time."

Kardashian is far from the only celebrity to speak publicly about their struggles with breastfeeding. Actress Jamie-Lynn Siegler revealed in April that she stopped breastfeeding so she could continue taking her multiple sclerosis medication. Former "Hills" star Whitney Port confessed in a tearful video that she found the experience "incredibly painful." And TODAY's own Dylan Dreyer found that her body couldn't produce enough milk for her young son, Calvin.

This candor from Kardashian — and from celebrity and non-celebrity moms alike — show just how deeply personal breastfeeding can be. And simple words of encouragement can make all the difference.