Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s eldest daughter has been admitted into Carnegie Mellon University’s drama program.

Sophia Macy, 19, shared the news in her Instagram bio, which reads, “CMU Drama ’24.”

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based school, told TODAY Parents in a statement, “We don’t comment on any individual students admission to the university, but all students admitted to Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama meet the highest standards.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's daughter Sophia Macy (far left) will attend Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious drama program. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

The statement notes that "In-person audition monologues, resume of training and experience, as well as a review of academic and standardized testing histories are all considered in the selective admission process." The program has an acceptance rate of less than 5%.

Sophia, who graduated from Los Angeles High School of the Arts in 2019, had a college offer rescinded after news broke of her mother’s involvement in a massive college admissions scandal.

Huffman admitted that she paid at least $15,000 for a proctor to alter answers on Sophia’s SAT to boost her score, and served 11 days in a California prison for the scheme in Oct. 2019.

The Emmy winner's husband, who stars in the Showtime series "Shameless," was not charged.

Huffman has maintained that Sophia “knew absolutely nothing” about her actions.

In her apology to the court, Huffman wrote, “When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’ I had no adequate answer for her. I could only say, ‘I am sorry.’”

Sophia’s 17-year-old sister, Georgia Macy, will be attending Vassar College in the fall according to her Instagram bio.