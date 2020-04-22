The Tooth Fairy has some wiggle room when it comes to social distancing, according to COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci shared the fact while chatting with a 7-year-old girl named Ava on Will Smith’s new Snapchat series “Will From Home.”

“Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus? And can she catch the virus?” Ava asked.

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, promised Ava that she had nothing to worry about.

“When your tooth (falls) out, you stick it under the pillow, and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick,” Fauci explained.

Earlier this month, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reassured children that the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny were essential workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

A few days later, Montana governor Steve Bullock released a statement that said “magical entities,” including elves and unicorns, may “freely travel into and through” the state to “perform essential services” and “leave behind a gift.”