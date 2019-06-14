In honor of Father's Day, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Willie Geist, Thomas Rhett, Patton Oswalt and other celebrity pops were asked to tell their best dad jokes.

But were they good, or so bad they were good? Six kid judges from Universal Kids' hit shows rated the dad jokes. Universal Kids is a party of our parent company, NBC Universal.

The six little ones came ready to laugh, but shared their criteria for what makes the perfect dad joke: The dads have to have great delivery, there should be a clear punchline, and most of all, they have to be corny.

"A dad joke is when a dad tells a joke and thinks it's funny but it's so unfunny that it becomes funny," explained Nicole Kalesioris, who appeared on Universal Kids' bedroom makeover show "Get Out of My Room."

Al Roker was first.

"Why was the pirate not able to get into the movie theater? Because it was rated arrr!"

One kid judge called the joke "So stupid!" while another said it didn't make sense, because: "What if the pirate was over 18?"

His hilarious delivery, which included a pirate voice, scored him points with the kids. B-.

Next, it was Willie Geist's turn.

"Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding...in his field!"

The joke earned cheers, even though one of the kid judges predicted the punchline. B+.

Craig Melvin delivered a classic.

"What do you call fake spaghetti? Impasta!"

"Chef jokes, man!" said Nikki Bidun from "Top Chef Junior."

A-.

The kids also heard jokes from comedians Patton Oswalt and Ned Fulmer, and country singer Thomas Rhett. Check out the video to decide who you think told the best dad joke.