Savannah and Hoda honor their 'dads in heaven' with touching tributes

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are having a blast celebrating Father's Day with their families, but the TODAY co-anchors also took a moment to pay tribute to their late dads.

"Missing you always and ever," Savannah wrote in a Father's Day tribute to her dad. She shared a photo of herself looking absolutely adorable as a kid, with her proud father's arm wrapped around her.

Hoda also shared two throwback photos of her parents and a message for other people who might also be missing their dad on Father's Day.

"And to anyone missing their dad today... you are not by yourself. Here's to the dads in heaven," she wrote in the sweet post.

Earlier this week, Hoda opened up to Jenna Bush Hager about her father, who passed away when she was in college.

“I used to have dreams that my dad couldn’t be the real president, but he could be the vice president because he wasn’t born here,” she explained. “I remember waking up believing that my dad was vice president... but I use to think that because he was such a larger than life figure in our lives.

"He taught us about hard work, like getting it done and we all just believed that we can be anything and do anything. They taught us that, my mom and dad. I still dream about him and think about him."

In 2017, Savanah penned an essay about the legacy of her dad, who died suddenly of a heart attack when she was only 16.

"My father was a seemingly unlikely mix of qualities: always strong, sometimes terrifying, loyal to the end, and disarmingly gentle and tender when it counted," she wrote. "He was also tall, affectionate and funny; he had that personality that people describe as 'lighting up the room.' He was a 5,000-watt bulb who could turn a mundane trip to the post office into a rip-roaring tale. People adored him and gravitated towards him."

"But for all these wonderful and magnetic traits, the one I remain most grateful for is his integrity. He had an unbending notion of right and wrong. His moral clarity was demanding and sometimes intimidating, but he tempered it, at the moment you most needed and least expected it, with kindness and mercy."

While Hoda and Savannah celebrated the memories they made and the lessons they learned from their fathers this Father's Day, they also made sure to make the day extra special for the dads in their lives in 2020.

Savannah's kids clearly look up to their dad, Mike Feldman, and even love wearing his clothes. Savannah shared a photo of her daughter, Vale, 5, wearing her dad's jersey, and another photo of son Charley, 3, slipping his tiny feet into his dad's flip flops.

"They love their daddy so much they want to be just like him. Happy Father’s Day, @feldmike! We love you!" she wrote.

Hoda shared a photo of her fiancé and father of her children, Joel Schiffman, smiling with Haley Joy, 3, and Hope Catherine, 1.

"Happy fathers day daddy-o!" she wrote.