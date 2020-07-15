Rapper Iggy Azalea reveals her baby boy's unique name

Iggy Azalea (real name Amethyst) has revealed her baby boy's name. Both mom and son have monikers that rock.

One month after Azalea announced that she had welcomed a son, the rapper revealed on Instagram that she decided to call him Onyx.

In an audio recording labeled “Amethyst and Onyx,” Azalea, 30, is heard encouraging her little boy to speak while he makes adorable infant sounds.

After a fan commented that Amethyst and Onyx “go so well together,” Azalea responded, “we besties forever.”

The Australian star, who is dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti, did not post any photos or videos of her little one.

When Azalea shared her baby news in June, she made it clear that she plans to shield Onyx from the public eye.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

In 2014, Azalea, who was born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shared the story behind her stage name. The Iggy was inspired by her dog, Iggy.

"(Azalea) is a street name that my mom and family live on," she explained on an episode of Vevo's "A.K.A." "It sounds very feminine and I thought it would balance out Iggy being so masculine."