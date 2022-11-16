65 weekend family activities everyone will enjoy

If you're looking to bring the family together for a fun weekend activity, you've got quite a few options.

Family activities on the weekend are a great way to support the overall well-being of the entire family.

"When families set aside time for a family activity, they are modeling for their children the importance of family connection and fun," Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting" told TODAY Parents.

Knight told TODAY that family activities also provide an opportunity for siblings and parents to create a deeper bond and time for children to feel valued.

"There is time and space to make mistakes and learn from those, and children learn what their family unit values collectively," Knight said.

She added, "Although weekends can feel packed with errands and to-do lists, making time for family activities will benefit the family for a lifetime."

65 Weekend Family Activities

Whether you’re seeking an outdoor family activity like enjoying a nature trail or something simple to do inside, here are 65 weekend family activities.

Have a picnic — inside or outside.

Go for a walk.

Plan a hike.

Go to the library.

Read a new book.

Tell each other new jokes.

Clean the house together.

Make a plan for the next upcoming holiday.

Plan a day trip.

Go for ice cream.

Quiz each other with trivia for kids.

Attend a sporting event.

Go to a concert.

Walk your dog, or offer to walk a neighbor's dog.

Create cards for friends and family.

Go to the post office to mail cards instead of using the mailbox.

Learn a new dance together.

Play a card game.

Head out for a round of mini golf.

Take a day trip.

Go ice skating.

Explore a new town.

Test your brain power with riddles.

Go camping.

Create a first-aid kit.

Have a garage sale.

Bake cookies.

Have a yard work day.

Go to church.

Play board games.

Make a time capsule.

Deliver a meal to a friend.

Cook a meal outside.

Learn a magic trick.

Collect leaves.

Try a new recipe.

Have a water balloon fight.

Host a neighborhood pizza night.

Wash the car(s).

Go to the grocery store.

Play iSpy at a park.

Look for shapes in the clouds.

Go to a movie.

Make a scrapbook.

Host a family game night.

Visit a museum.

Finish the laundry.

Go bowling.

Host a movie night.

Make a gratitude jar.

Look at the stars and spot constellations.

Map out a family tree.

Do a puzzle.

Make a list of local "kids eat free" restaurants.

Go on a scavenger hunt.

Create a family mood board with magazine clippings.

Visit a fire station.

Go through closets and make donation bags.

Learn to fly a kite.

Visit the zoo.

Create a family bucket list.

Play backyard volleyball.

Host a yard sale.

Practice yoga.

Go for a bike ride.

