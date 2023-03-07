Some Tradwives say the demands of corporate America have made them long for a so-called “simpler” time.

They say they yearn for what they describe as America’s Golden Age. Some, but not all, Tradwives wear 1950s-inspired clothing and style their hair with retro cuts and “Marilyn bobs." Many believe in clearly defined gender roles.

While Tradwives usually embrace a certain look, they can hold a variety of personal, religious and political beliefs — some defer to their husbands for all decisions; others define marriage as a 50-50 partnership in which running a household carries the same weight as working outside the home.

Williams says she was motivated to become a Tradwife in part because of her “chaotic” childhood with a “struggling single mom” after her parents divorced.

“She worked all these jobs and then she would come home and try her best to make us really good food, have the house clean,” she recalls. “I saw the stress and burnout and I always knew that I did not want that.”

Estee and Conner Williams met in middle school and started dating two years ago, when she was a college sophomore studying meteorology. They bonded over their religious values and a shared desire for a marriage with traditional gender roles. Soon after, Estee dropped out of school. Since their January 2023 wedding, they’ve carved a life from a bygone era.

Estee Williams says they both believe that husbands should have final say on large financial purchases. They share a joint bank account, and each has their own debit card. Estee doesn't consult Conner when she withdraws money for groceries, for example, but for purchases over $100, she says Conner makes the call.

Neither of them cultivate opposite-sex friendships, and Estee takes Conner’s beauty and fashion preferences into consideration when choosing her clothing and hairstyles.

“I put my husband’s wants ahead of my own, and this has done nothing but benefit myself and my marriage,” she said on TikTok.

They don’t have kids yet, though Williams tells TODAY.com she knows how she wants to raise her future children: “Our son will learn how to work on cars and build and fix things; our daughter will learn how to cook, clean and maintain a home.”

Why Tradwives are a thing

Tradwife culture, a niche lifestyle that's finding a larger audience on TikTok, could be a reaction to the overall liberalization of American belief systems, says Noam Shpancer, a professor of psychology at Otterbein University in Ohio. A 2021 New York University study found that each new generation tends to become more open-minded than the previous one in regards to race, sexuality and gender.

"Whenever there is a social change, not everyone will be happy," Shpancer tells TODAY.com. He compares Tradwives to people who support laws like the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, both seeking to return society to what some people see as a simpler time with fewer individual freedoms.