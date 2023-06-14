Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reveal their secret to being good grandparents

Tom Hanks may be known for his long acting resume and Rita Wilson for her music but the famous couple has another very important job: grandparents.

The two opened up about their grandparenting gig at the June 13 "Asteroid City" premiere in New York City to "Entertainment Tonight."

“All you gotta do is love those little brats and they’re better than TV,” Hanks told the outlet, quickly adding, “They’re not little brats, they’re extraordinary young women.”

“They are extraordinary young women,” Wilson chimed in.

Hanks and Wilson share two adult children, sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27. Hanks is also father to Colin, 45, and daughter Elizabeth, 41, from his previous marriage to actor Samantha Lewes, who died in 2002.

They are grandparents to three kids — Colin Hanks' two daughters, Olivia and Charlotte, and Chet Hanks' daughter, Michaiah.

Wilson told the outlet that she makes sure to spend a lot of time and attention on the children.

“You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports,” she said. “You just got to hang out.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the "Asteroid City" premiere on June 13, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord / WireImage

Tom Hanks laughingly also told "ET" that another key to getting on the grandkids' good side is to "make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly."

His comments echo those made by Colin Hanks on TODAY last fall, when he noted that his girls are not fans of their grandparents cooking.

He told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that Wilson and the senior Hanks are "OK" grandparents.

"They're OK," he said, laughing. "It would be great if they paid attention to the kids' bedtime and, you know, actually cooked food that the kids will eat."

"No, they're fine, they're great," he backtracked, before adding that like many grandparents, his parents often give the kids sugar and then conveniently give them back.

"They need like good, ugly sweater vests," Colin Hanks joked. "If they both had those and just some glasses and complained about the temperature, I think we’d be good."

In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Colin Hanks also said that his girls are completely unimpressed by their grandfather's fame.

"They don’t care about him at all," he told the outlet, adding that their visits with the senior Hanks are "like every other playdate with a grandparent."