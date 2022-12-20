Dylan Dreyer shares her family’s sweet Christmas tradition

When Dylan Dreyer was growing up, her mom and dad had one house rule on Christmas morning.

“My parents would go down first to see if Santa came, and us kids had to sit on the top of the stairs and wait,” Dylan tells TODAY.com. “It’s just the way we always did it — even when we were in college.”

Dylan has two older brothers Mike and James Dreyer.

Now the TODAY meteorologist is sharing that tradition with her sons, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 14 months, who she shares with her husband, Brian Fichera.

“They get that ‘Oh my gosh’ moment when they see that pile of toys,” she gushes. “I love the magic of Christmas — it's just so special.

Dylan vividly remembers helping her mother, Linda, decorate their tree.

“She would sit on her knees next to a box and hand each of us an ornament one by one,” Dylan recalls. “I never thought anything of it until last year, I was sitting on my knees handing ornaments to Calvin and explaining their signfiance and I was like, ‘This is exactly what my mom did.’”

In 2019, Dylan posted on Instagram a note she wrote for Santa Claus more than 25 years earlier.

“Dear Santa, Merry Christmas!” the message read. “I hope you enjoy your snack. Don’t forget to give the other snack to your reindeer because they need to have a lot of energy for the long trip.”

“Thank you for all the gifts,” she added. “I’m thanking you in advance because I'll never be able to tell you in person.”

"Enjoy 1994!" she added.

Each holiday season, Dylan bakes anise-flavored Christmas cookies using her great Aunt Tillie's recipe.

“We'd around the table after a big dinner and dip them in coffee,” Dylan previously told TODAY.com. “Even when I was little, I was allowed to dip them in coffee! My husband’s family has them every Christmas too, but they called them dodos.”

Related video: