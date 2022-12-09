Tia Mowry reveals how she and ex Cory Hardrict will co-parent this Christmas

Tia Mowry has opened up about how she and her kids will be spending Christmas this year.

Mowry, who announced her split from husband Cory Hardrict earlier this year, told E! News on December 8 the family will reunite this season.

"I’m happy to say I’m going to be spending Christmas with Cory,” she told the outlet. “We’re gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. We are family and we always will be and that’s what’s important to me.”

Mowry, 44, continued, “I’m just walking and living in my authenticity. And my truth and my peace and my happiness, and us spending the holidays together is that.”

On October 4, Mowry announced she and Hardrict were "going their separate ways" after 14 years of marriage in an Instagram post.

The "Sister Sister" star told E! News that she is "learning how to adjust every single day" and is grateful for her children.

“They are my why, to everything that I do," Mowry said. "Whenever I make a decision, I always go to them first. And I have a son and a daughter, so I’m able to see things from, you know, both kinds of perspectives. They just give me motivation, and just so much joy.”

Mowry also shared what the family plans to do this Christmas to make it special.

“I make hot chocolate every year, like from scratch,” she told the outlet. “It’s just adding milk and I melt down chocolate, and then I do different kinds. So, I’ll do, like, a gingerbread chocolate where I’ll use fresh ginger. And then, peppermint hot chocolate where I’ll put peppermint with a candy cane and with sprinkles. We do it every year, and they love it of course.”

During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November, Mowry revealed a perspective shift led to recognizing her marriage was in trouble.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family," Mowry said Nov. 16 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

She continued, “But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

