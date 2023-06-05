Mom of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin opens up about life without him

In some ways, Ethan kept his friends together, too. As fraternity brothers and friends text or call to see how the family is doing, Stacy has learned more about Ethan, such as how he had almost perfect attendance in 8 a.m. math class. Chapin thought it would be tough for Ethan to make an early morning class, and she often looked at the location app they family used to see if he was there. Each day, he was. Recently, she learned one of Ethan’s friends gave him an assist.

“We had a little gathering at the fraternity, which was literally one of the greatest things we had in the healing process,” she says. “This one young man was like, ‘He would have me take his cellphone to class with me so (the app) would show him in class.’ … He knew I was watching if he would go. It’s so funny.”

Ethan was "the glue" of the family, his mom says, and since his death, his parents and siblings have been relying on one another to navigate their grief. Courtesy The Chapin family

Chapin says she tries to manage her own grief while still being there for Hunter and Maizie.

“It’s a mom’s job,” she says. “I’m the soft place to land in our family … The foundation of our family has provided the strength for our kids to move forward.”

Small things remind her of Ethan, like the sports apps on her phone. She laughs and says her “parenting tip” is for others to download these apps so they can talk about the latest big play with their sports-loving children.

“We could have great conversations about basketball or some big sporting event,” she says.

The Boy Who Wore Blue

Maizie and Hunter returned to the University of Idaho in January.

“It felt like the right decision. We spent two months together,” Chapin says. “They needed to go back to school and continue on. We all literally have to put our best foot forward.”

Both did well this semester and the family took a vacation when school ended to reconnect.

“I’m so proud of them for what they’ve endured and how they’ve succeeded,” she says. “We just sat on the beach in the sunshine and watched the sunset every night. It was good. It was the start of our new family.”

In April, the family announced the sale of "Ethan’s Smile" tulips to fund the Ethan’s Smile Foundation. Proceeds from the sales of the bulbs — provided by Tulip Valley Farms in Mt. Vernon, Washington, where Ethan worked the summer before his death, help the foundation offer scholarships to high school students from Ethan’s school to attend the University of Idaho.