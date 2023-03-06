21 spring activities for kids and families to enjoy together

Whether you're home for spring break and looking for the best activities to enjoy as a family or seeking spring activities for kids to enjoy by themselves, there are no shortage of exciting options.

As the winter weather begins to thaw in most parts of the country, families can enjoy more time outside with activities like picnics or hikes. For days that are still too chilly to enjoy the outdoors, reading a book or enjoying a seasonal coloring page are still good options.

Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” tells TODAY.com that every season has unique opportunities for families to make new traditions, spend quality time together in special and meaningful ways and foster connection.

"As spring gets ready to grace us with warmer weather and sunnier skies, it is the perfect chance for families to take advantage of this magical season with family-friendly activities," Knight says.

Spring invites extra connection with nature, Knight says, and is a great opportunity to bring in fun, mindfulness-based and gratitude-focused activities the whole family can enjoy.

"Whether you find yourself at the beach, walking down the sidewalk with the sun on your back or noticing the flowers blooming at your local park, take moments of pause with your family this spring to be aware of what surrounds you and say aloud to your children what you are actively grateful for," she says.

Knight adds, "After long winters for many, spring is the perfect time to reconnect within your family and bring that connection outside of your home."

21 Spring Activities For Kids And Families

Ready to get started on all the spring fun? Here are 21 spring activities for kids and families to enjoy this season.

Make a spring bucket list.

Play "I spy" outside.

Drive around to look at flowers in bloom.

Plan a family hike.

Host a trivia night.

Make a new recipe using seasonal ingredients.

Play an outdoor game.

Decorate Easter eggs.

Have a corny joke-telling competition.

Do a color-based outdoor scavenger hunt.

Make a bouquet of flowers from the yard.

Bake a spring dessert.

Print floral coloring sheets to color.

Put together a 1,000-piece puzzle.

Go for a bike ride.

Plant a garden.

Host an outdoor picnic with friends.

Make a spring craft.

Go to the library and start a new book.

Pick five items from your closet to donate.

Plant a tree for Arbor Day.

