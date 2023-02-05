Sheinelle Jones celebrates husband's birthday with sweet video: 'We're just getting started'

Sheinelle Jones is wishing her husband of more than 15 years, Uche Ojeh, a happy 43rd birthday.

In a slideshow posted to Instagram on Feb. 4, the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host shared pictures of the couple throughout their relationship — all the way back to when they met at Northwestern University.

"Happy birthday Uche," she wrote in the video. "To think it all started right here at Northwestern...25 years ago. Then marriage a decade later. Then baby #1, then #2 & #3, moving to NYC, and 10,000 games, music and dance lessons later ... We're just getting started."

Happy birthday! @sheinelle_o on Instagram

Sheinelle and Uche were in a long distance relationship for 8 years. On a trip back to their alma mater in Evanston, in the middle of a rain storm, he proposed. The couple wed in 2007.

Now, they have three children together, Kayin, 13, and twins Uche and Clara, 10.

Sheinelle shared a series of sweet photos for her husband's 43rd birthday. @sheinelle_o on Instagram

Uche is Nigerian, and Sheinelle has said that her children love wearing the traditional clothing from their father's home country.

“I think it is important to my husband that my kids are brought up knowing his side and his culture,” she said.

2022 brought Sheinelle special memories with her family, notably, spending part of Easter in a tow truck. On the way to an Easter egg hunt with Uche and their children, she hit a pothole. But the family chose to "take lemons and make lemonade,” she said.

“The kids had the best time in the tow truck — they’re singing ‘Hamilton’ songs, ‘In the Heights,’ we stayed a hotel using my points," she said. "And then we just got back on the road."

Family time. Sheinelle Jones

And of course, as Sheinelle first shared in a 2019, dance parties were a must over the holiday season last year.

“My kids are happy and it’s what’s most important to me,” Sheinelle said in the TODAY streaming special “Holidays in My House."

“There may be a pile of laundry in the corner, but I’m so happy that I wasn’t so worried about the laundry that I didn’t miss the moment in front of me," she added.