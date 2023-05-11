She thought she had lost her son to PTSD forever. A dog saved him

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Veterans who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, and those who know a veteran in crisis, can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

As a high school sophomore, John Tappen watched the towers fall on 9/11 knowing his mother, Susan, had boarded a flight that morning at Boston Logan International Airport.

After a day filled with "sheer panic," Tappen learned his mom was safe, but the day changed his outlook on life.

Fueled by a desire to protect and serve, Tappen enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2006.

As a flight engineer, Tappen thrived in his role, but a deployment to the Middle East in 2009 changed his life again.

'Nothing was working'

Tappen was “a very happy boy before he went into the service,” his mom says.

He came home different.

"The tough thing was that I was unable to identify what the emotions even were, so I would feel anger but it'd be in a way that I've never felt it before," Tappen tells TODAY.com. "I would feel sadness in a way I've never felt before and it was coming from a place I didn't know."

The Navy veteran, 38, calls the experience "bizarre and alarming."

Tappen couldn't even recognize himself. His mom worried.

"He came home and was a totally different person," Susan, 72, tells TODAY.com from her home in Florida. "We tried everything we could think of, from drugs to therapy and friends, and nothing was working. John would just cry."

John Tappen (center) with parents Susan and Rob. Courtesy K9s For Warriors

Tappen was diagnosed with PTSD, and he tells TODAY.com he did “the right things.”

“You start going through the steps of getting healing,” he says, adding he went to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), as well as sought out medication and therapy. “But when these (emotions) are still occurring, you start to internalize and go ‘Oh, I’m just broken’ and then that’s when it gets really scary.”

His mom Susan recalls a moment when they were in Walmart together and he burst into tears.

"That was very, very unlike John," she says. "And as a mom, you really don't know what to do. So I kept thinking, 'OK, we have to accept that this is the new John' and we'll do whatever we can to try to give him the best life that we can."