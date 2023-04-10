The Driskell quintuplets are about to turn 6: See them now!

When Briana Driskell’s quintuplets were 11 months old, she marked their first Easter with an at-home photoshoot.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” the Kentucky mom tells TODAY.com. “We put each of them in a big bucket and scattered plastic eggs all around them. The whole thing took like, two hours because they were trying to climb out — and there was a lot of crying."

“But the pictures came out really cute!” she adds.

This year, Zoey, Dakota, Hollyn, Asher, and Gavin, who are nearly 6, celebrated the holiday with eggs hunts and lots of chocolate.

“It’s a different kind of chaos now,” Briana, 35, says. “Now, it’s ‘He got the color egg I wanted!’ and ‘I didn’t get this candy, and she did.'"

“They were tackling each other to get to those eggs,” dad Jordan Driskell, 32, says. “It was every man for himself.”

Jordan notes that despite a little sibling rivalry, the kindergarteners are the “best of friends.” The boys love sharing a room and so do the girls, he says.

“They always have someone to play with,” Jordan says. “We just love watching them enjoying life together. It’s pretty special.”

Last year, Jordan faced backlash for using a leash with his quints in public.

Some of the comments that popped up in his feed at the time:

“They are humans not dogs.”

“Can’t you just train your children well? Explain to them why it’s dangerous to run away?”

“Don’t have that many kids if you can’t handle the pressure.”

“That’s messed up. If you can’t handle that many children don’t get them in the first place.”

But Jordan was unfazed. He explained to TODAY that their 6-seat stroller was “too bulky” to lug around an amusement park.

“Kids are so curious — they want to run off and explore,” he said. “For our own peace of mind and sanity, we use a leash. It also allows us to leave the house and do fun stuff as a family without being stressed.”

“The other thing is, they want to walk when we go somewhere crowded,” he continued. “A leash gives them the opportunity to do that — but we’re still in control. They love it.”

With the kids turning 6 on May 2, Jordan says the leash has been retired.

“We don’t need it anymore,” he tells TODAY.com.

