And the award for most dramatic response to a pregnancy announcement goes to … second-grader Milan Fairweather!

In a TikTok video with more than 15 million views, Milan, 8, beams after she is presented with a gift bag. Unbeknownst to the little girl, it’s filled with big sister merch.

“Here we are thinking it’s going to be this sweet moment and that she's going to be excited," Milan’s mom Jessica Brantley tells TODAY.com.

“We were wrong!” Brantley adds with a laugh.

They were very wrong.

When Milan realizes what’s happening, she lets out a loud “NOOOO.” Just to be sure, she asks, “Are you having a baby?” You can see a glimmer of hope in her eyes. But of course, the answer is yes, and Milan gets back to wailing. She wants her mom and her stepdad, Brandon Peaks, all to herself.

“You’re not going to love me anymore,” Milan cries. Brantley assures her that that would never happen, but Milan is inconsolable. Through tears she explains that in every YouTube video she watches, “they don’t love the oldest child.”

At this point, Brantley goes and wraps her arms around Milan.

“If I’m a big sister, I’m going to die before the little sister,” Milan says. Brantley attempts to stifle a giggle.

“Am I overreacting?” Milan sobs. “Is this a dream? Are you actually having a baby?”

Yes, Brantley is actually having a baby. It’s a boy and he’s due in November. Brantley, an interior designer, tells TODAY.com that she and Milan are extremely close.

“We do every single thing together — we get our nails done, we explore the farmers market — She’s a true only child,” Brantley says. “So I definitely understand why her response was overly-dramatic. She’s afraid of losing what we have.”

After the pregnancy reveal, Milan’s maternal grandma took her out for sushi. When Milan returned, she was feeling more optimistic about her growing family.

“She was wearing her big sister bracelet and she kissed my belly,” Brantley says. “She’s not 100% on board, but she’s getting there.”

Brantley recently set up a YouTube channel for Milan to express her feelings about becoming a big sister.

“We go shopping for baby clothes and she’ll pick stuff out,” Brantley says. “We’re really including her in every step, and that’s been helpful.”

Brantley’s TikTok video has received thousands of comments.

“Baby she is STRESSED!!! She’s about to pack her bags!!!” wrote one person.

Added another, “I was just waiting for her to say, ‘in this economy?!’ poor Milan, she’s going to be okay. This big sister assures her.”