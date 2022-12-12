Savannah Guthrie posts adorable birthday pics of her excited son Charley: ‘My heart’

Happy birthday, Charley!

To celebrate her son turning 6, TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie recently shared a series of sweet photos of Charley laughing, smiling and gazing at his birthday cookie cake.

"This kid. My heart. Happy birthday, Charley!" Savannah captioned the Instagram post.

In the first picture, Charley has a big smile on his face and is holding a red balloon. In another photo, Savannah and daughter Vale, 8, are seen helping pull Charley's birthday treat out of the box. Her last shots are closeups of the now 6-year-old smiling and laughing at the camera.

Jenna Bush Hager wrote in the comment section, "Love him so," with a red heart emoji.

Charley was born on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, and is named Charles Max Feldman after Savannah's father and husband Mike Feldman's grandfather.

Savannah has called her son a "medical miracle" as she was in her 40s at the time of his birth. Between the birth of Vale, who arrived two years earlier, and Charley, Savannah had a miscarriage and turned to fertility treatments with her husband.

“When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot,” Savannah told Health magazine in 2019. “I didn’t want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future ... when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough.”

Savannah celebrated Vale's eighth birthday in August, sharing a video of her daughter smiling and clapping as an infant. To accompany the clip, Guthrie also posted an Instagram slideshow of Vale over the years, with the caption, “Crushing it since 2014.”