Hasina Khatun, whose pregnant daughter, Asma, and 13-year-old son were on the boat, now finds herself begging to hold other people’s babies.

Hasina, like some others, still holds out hope her loved ones are alive.

One man, Muhammed Rashid, believes he sees his teenage son, Saiful, in an online photo of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia. He had it laminated.

Muhammed pulls down a sack of his boy’s belongings and dumps it on the bed, a strangled sob erupting from his throat. Then he kisses his son’s English book, on which Saiful had scrawled: “I love you.”

“My son is everything,” Muhammed murmurs. “We believe he is alive.”

But the only known survivors from that night were Kafayet and his passengers.

After Jamal’s boat sank, they drifted for 10 days, their engine damaged, their food and water gone.

Delirious with thirst and hunger, they spotted a speed boat in the distance and frantically waved their clothes in the air. The Sri Lankan navy towed Kafayet’s boat to shore.

His brother, Muhammed, knows how close they came to death. He hopes no one else will attempt to do what they did.

Yet back in the camps, such plans are already underway. In early March, Jamal’s sister, Bulbul, listened in horror as her 20-year-old son told her he was preparing to leave by boat.

“I will never allow you to go on this dangerous journey,” she told him. “My brother died on a boat.”

So he agreed to stay — for now. If he flees, she says, she will die of worry.

Rashid’s eyes are ringed with black, a result, he says, of crying for months for Setera and their daughters.

He accepts now that they drowned in the dark, screaming for help from a world gone deaf.

“I spent a long time here for my family. But now I’ve lost them,” he says.

“I feel I am dead.”