Author Rachel Hollis issued her first statement on social media following the death of her ex-husband, Dave Hollis.

"We are devastated," Rachel Hollis shared to Instagram following the announcement of her ex-husband's death on Tuesday, Feb. 14. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them."

She continued, "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."

The “Girl, Wash Your Face” author captioned the post with a broken heart emoji.

Rachel and Dave Hollis share four children: Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah.

According to a statement to TODAY.com from a family rep, Dave Hollis, who would have turned 48 on Feb. 14, passed peacefully at home in Austin, Texas on Feb. 11.

"Though exact cause of death has yet to be determined, his family confirms he had been hospitalized recently for some heart issues," the statement read.

Dave Hollis left Disney in 2018 to pursue a career alongside his then-wife, Rachel Hollis, whose self-help books include “Girl, Wash Your Face” and “Girl, Stop Apologizing.”

Ex-wife Rachel Hollis went viral in 2015 when she shared a bikini photo that proudly revealed stretch marks from her pregnancies and the couple rose to internet fame writing books, producing podcasts and running conferences focused on inspirational messaging. Together, they launched “The Hollis Company.”

The couple, who wed in 2004, announced their divorce in 2020.

“We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don’t," Rachel Hollis wrote at the time in an Instagram post. "We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple.”

Related video: