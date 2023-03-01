Rachel Hollis celebrates daughter's 6th birthday following death of Dave Hollis

It was a bittersweet day for Rachel Hollis and her family.

The “Girl, Wash Your Face” author celebrated daughter Noah’s 6th birthday on Feb. 28. This marked the little one’s first birthday without her father, the late Dave Hollis.

Rachel Hollis posted a sweet photo of her youngest child wearing yellow shorts, a bright red bomber jacket and rocking heart-shaped sunglasses.

“Our wildflower turns 6 today,” the mother-of-four captioned the Instagram post.

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive, died on Feb. 11 at the age of 47, a family representative confirmed to TODAY.

Dave Hollis, who would have turned 48 on Feb. 14, died peacefully at home in Austin, Texas, the statement read, adding, “Though exact cause of death has yet to be determined, his family confirms he had been hospitalized recently for some heart issues.”

Rachel and Dave Hollis tied the knot in 2004. He would go on to depart Disney in 2018 to pursue a career alongside his then-wife, launching “The Hollis Company.”

Aside from Noah, the two also shared sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford. The former couple announced their divorce in 2020.

Following the news of Dave Hollis' death, Rachel Hollis asked for prayers in an Instagram post.

“We are devastated,” she began. “I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them.”

“Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable,” she concluded.

Dave Hollis uploaded his final Instagram post on Feb. 5 and it so happened to be of his little girl, Noah. In the photo, a smiling Noah is seen fishing.

“From a freeze to shorts in less than 48 hours. Today was a good day,” the caption reads.

He had also pinned a sweet video of him and Noah seeing their children’s book, “Here’s to Your Dreams,” for the first time.

“Noah and I have been working on this baby for some time,” he wrote in the caption, in part. “It’s a story of dreaming big dreams, learning from failure, and overcoming self-doubt.”

The video shows Noah opening the book and getting excited to see her and her father illustrated on the front cover.

“It’s a reminder that the decision to keep going when things don’t go as planned is the way you develop character and grow as a person,” he added in the caption. “The reminder that sometimes things not going as you’d hope is exactly as they needed to go to give you what you needed.”