Prince William and Princess Kate’s kids: Everything to know

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, married in 2011 and have three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

They are the grandchildren of King Charles, who has said he really enjoys his role as a grandfather.

Here's more about the three children of William and Kate.

Prince George

In December 2012, after months of pregnancy rumors, the royal palace announced that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their first child. Their firstborn is currently heir to the throne, formerly occupied by the late Queen Elizabeth II and now Prince Charles, with George's dad Prince William next in line.

Prince George is the firstborn child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Middleton's pregnancy was tough — she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that can cause dehydration and other problems.

Prince George of Cambridge was born on July 22, 2013, an event celebrated with massive fanfare.

Kate gave birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London — the same location that Diana, Princess of Wales gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry — and gave the public a glimpse of her newborn hours after giving birth.

"(It's) very emotional," Prince William told a reporter outside the hospital. Kate added, "Very emotional — it's such a special time. I think any parent can probably ... know what this feeling feels like."

King Charles (then Prince Charles), who is married to Queen Camilla, also said in a statement: “Both my wife and I are overjoyed at the arrival of my first grandchild. It is an incredibly special moment for William and Catherine and we are so thrilled for them on the birth of their baby boy. Grandparenthood is a unique moment in anyone’s life, as countless kind people have told me in recent months, so I am enormously proud and happy to be a grandfather for the first time and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the baby in the near future.”

On July 24, Will and Kate announced their son's name: George Alexander Louis. He was christened on October 23, 2013 at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James’s Palace.

George was still an infant when he accompanied his parents on a three-week royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, just like William did with his parents Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1983.

During the tour, Prince George played with a bilby (a type of marsupial), attended a playgroup in Wellington and received a "marriage proposal" from a 10-month-old who wore a "Marry Me George" onesie.

Princess Charlotte

In September 2014, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared that they were expecting baby no. 2.

"We’re immensely thrilled, it’s great news, early days but I’m hoping that things settle down, she feels a bit better,” Prince William told reporters, according to CNBC.“She’s feeling ok, it’s been a tricky few days, week or so. I’m going to go back and look after her now.”

Once again, Middleton was struck with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, for which she was treated by doctors at her home in Kensington Palace.

Princess Charlotte is the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Karwai Tang / WireImage

At the time, King Charles made his preferences known. According to the BBC, he remarked to reporters, “It’s wonderful to be a grandfather again. I’m looking forward to it — but I hope it will be a girl this time.”

Charlotte, who is third in line to the throne, was born on May 2, 2015. She was introduced to the world in a similar ceremony outside St. Mary's.

The royal parents named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, with her middle name honoring Prince William's mother Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash. Charlotte's official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Charlotte's first royal tour was in September 2016, when she and her big brother tagged along to Canada.

“My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap," Middleton told a little girl while making a royal stop in Yorkshire in 2023.

Charlotte also enjoys football and rugby, Middleton said during the "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast hosted by Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

“Charlotte’s playing both the sports now, and it’s really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now,” Middleton said, according to "People" magazine. Middleton added that these “weren’t school sports when I was growing up.”

Prince Louis

Prince Louis of Wales attends a Christmas service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23, 2018, and is fourth in line to the throne. The boy's royal title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Louis is known for his public antics.

In December 2023, he was caught trying to blow out the candle his older sister was holding at a Christmas ceremony in Westminster Abbey. At his grandfather's coronation ceremony in May, 2023, he made a series of funny faces (it was a two-hour ceremony!) and grinned at onlookers and the family traveled back to Buckingham Palace.

He showed his big personality in a fun photoshoot with his mom that the Palace released for his 5th birthday.