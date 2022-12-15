Prince George and Princess Charlotte are their parents' look-alikes.

On Dec. 15, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, stepped out with their two oldest kids in London to attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey.

While walking outside next to each other, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, looked like the spitting images of their parents, who were grinning while they walked along the pathway.

(L-R) William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London. Samir Hussein / WireImage

For the annual holiday event, Charlotte wore a deep red jacket, which closely resembled her mom's burgundy coat dress, paired with blue stockings. George appeared to match with his father in a black jacket and blue pants, both wearing ties but in different colors.

(L-R) Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart from the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London. Samir Hussein / WireImage

This isn't the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly coordinated outfits with their children.

In June 2021, William and George sported navy blue suits and similarly striped ties at the UEFA European Championship game at Wembley Stadium. In April, Kate and Charlotte both wore light blue outfits for Easter Sunday service held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The only one who was missing from the holiday event on Dec. 15 was Kate and William’s youngest son, Prince Louis. But fans of the royal family got a glimpse of the 4-year-old earlier this week when the Prince and Princess of Wales released their Christmas card.

On Dec. 13, Willam and Kate shared their annual holiday card on social media, showcasing how their three children have grown over the course of one year alone.

The photo, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Norfolk, showed the family of five smiling as they walked hand in hand outside — and in royal fashion, they appeared to have coordinated by wearing a touch of blue in their outfits, tying the photo nicely together.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card! 🎄," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.