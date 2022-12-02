8 potty training tips for parents who are ready to start

For some parents, the thought of potty training is something they may try to push to the back of their minds for as long as possible, but potty training — sometimes referred to as toilet training — has perks.

Parents with potty trained kids can save money on disposable diapers and assorted diaper changing necessities, not to mention cutting back on laundry from diaper blowouts.

Potty training means teaching a child to recognize their urge to go to the bathroom on their own using a toilet.

Dr. Katie Lockwood, a primary care pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, tells TODAY.com that potty training typically happens between 18 months to 3 years of age.

"But (potty training) shouldn’t be initiated until the child is showing signs of interest and developmental readiness," she says.

Lockwood shared that signs of interest and developmental readiness for potty training include: a child can pull their pants up/down, communicate that they need to use the bathroom and get on/off a potty seat or training seat.

8 Potty Training Tips For Parents

The Philadelphia-based pediatrician shared potty training tips for parents who are starting the process.

Let the process be child-led and follow their interest.

Do not scold for accidents; they are part of the process. Focus more on the positives and praise a child's effort when they try to use the potty.

Incentive charts can work well for toddlers or preschoolers.

Avoid rewarding children with gummies as they are bad for their teeth. If using a sweet treat, use something chocolate that melts quickly, like an M&M.

If the child isn’t interested anymore, take a break.

If the child is constipated, pause potty training until the constipation is addressed.

If the child has a genital infection or injury, wait until fully recovered.

Potty training during travel is complicated. You may want to wait until after a big road trip or long flights before you start potty training.

