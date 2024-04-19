Pop-Pop, Bubbe and more: See the most popular grandparent names by state

A list of the most popular nicknames for grandparents across the United States has been released— and some of the findings might surprise you.

According to data pulled by Preply, a language tutoring company, Nana earned the top spot for grandma, while Grammy, Granny and Gran are tied for second place.

Papa reigned supreme in the grandpa category, followed by granddad, which is especially hot in the South.

A map provided by Preply shows the most favored nicknames by state. For example, In Iowa, Grand Mama is the most common nickname for grandma, while Oma is No. 1 in New Mexico. In Ohio, Indiana and Alabama, it's Mamaw. Abuela — Spanish for grandmother — wins Texas, Arizona, California and Florida.

Opa, a German term for grandfather, is the most popular nickname in Nebraska, while Dedushka, Russian for grandfather, ranks No. 1 in Massachusetts.

Preply also analyzed up-and-coming nicknames in the U.S. and found that Gigi, Mimi, Gran, Bibi and Momo are all on the rise. Trendy nicknames for grandpa include, Poppy, Pops, Papi, G-Pa, and Grandude.

TODAY’s Al Roker goes by Pop-Pop, which is the popular nickname for grandpa in Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland and Vermont.

Al became a first-time grandpa in July 2023, when his daughter Courteney gave birth to Sky Clara.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s nickname — Bubbe — is No. 1 in New Jersey. Bubbe, sometimes spelled bubbie, is the Yiddish word for grandma.

In 2022, the former TODAY co-host explained that she got the Bubbe idea from an Israeli friend.

“I asked her, I said what’s a good wood for a Jewish grandmother?” Kathie Lee recalled on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbe. And it means dearest one, like cherished one.”

Preply also studied relationships and found that 49% of those surveyed said they would confide in their grandparents over their parents.