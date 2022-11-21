IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A TODAY.com Thanksgiving Day poll reveals the COVID-19 trend people are following

More than 1,000 people responded to TODAY.com's Thanksgiving survey.
There seems to be an attitude of gratitude for Thanksgiving this year.
By Kait Hanson

As Thanksgiving Day draws closer, it's safe to say a mix of chaos and calm are on the menu.

Whether you're hosting or arriving as a guest this year, TODAY.com asked readers to participate in a Thanksgiving survey ahead of Turkey Day and the results are in.

More than 1,000 TODAY.com readers responded to how they celebrate Thanksgiving and while 54% plan to have a big meal with friends and family, more than 40% are opting out of larger groups.

44% of TODAY.com survey respondents said they will be enjoying their Thanksgiving meal with just immediate family.

"Based on TODAY's poll results, it sounds as though families are actually having smaller gatherings since COVID," Dr. Shannon Curry, clinical psychologist and director of the Curry Psychology Group  tells TODAY.com.

The Orange County, California-based psychologist says that most often changes, such as Thanksgiving celebration styles, occur over time.

"We tend to sort of get into a certain habit, so it would make sense that people are continuing the holiday traditions they’ve maintained the last couple years," she says. "For the same reason, if you’re feeling stressed out or overwhelmed, now is the time where you can start gradually changing those habits and delegating as many small tasks as you can because chance does take time."

44% of people said they would not be traveling this year for the holiday and 42% of participants plan to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

The good news? No matter how (or where) you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving, 62% of people who participated said they are mostly joyful — not stressed — this year.

Kait Hanson

