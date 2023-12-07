‘Papa’ Ozzy Osbourne celebrates birthday with kids and grandkids: See the rare family photo

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne spent his 75th birthday surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“Yesterday was my Dadda’s birthday although we kept it low key we had the best time,” Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne, 39, captioned an Instagram post on Dec. 4. “We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together. I love my family so much it hurts. Dad you are the other pea in my pod. I love you to the moon and back.”

In the photo, Ozzy sits front and center, holding Kelly’s son, Sidney, who was born in late 2022. Kelly shares the little boy with her partner, Sid Wilson, 46, a member of the metal band Slipknot.

Ozzy was also joined by his son Jack Osbourne, 38, and Jack’s daughters Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, Minnie, 5, and Maple, 16 months. Pearl, Andy and Minnie are from Jack’s previous marriage to Lisa Stelly, while he shares Maple with wife Aree Geartheart.

In the sweet photo, family matriarch Sharon Osbourne, 71, poses cheek-to-cheek with Pearl.

Sharon and Ozzy are also Mom and Dad of daughter Aimee, 40, who prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Kelly shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that Ozzy likes to be called “Papa” and Sharon goes by “Nana.” She said Ozzy and her baby boy Sidney have a “real connection.”

“My dad’s a sleep talker, he always has been,” Kelly revealed. “Now in his sleep, he calls out for Sidney. It’s really cute.”

Jack revealed on Larry King Live in 2016 that Ozzy and Sharon “spoil the crap” out of their grandkids.

“Any time they come over, it’s like, toys and clothes,” Jack said. During the interview, Jack noted that his parenting style is similar to Ozzy’s.

“I’ll (do) things that are kind of risky,” he explained. “Like, I’ll take Pearl surfing and she’s 4. My dad was always like, ‘They can do it! they’re fine,’ and my mom was always very protective.”

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative disorder, in February 2019.