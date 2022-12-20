Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free

Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford.

In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother.

"A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts Winfrey.

Winfrey tells the reporter a great gift would be the red jewelry box she featured on her annual "Favorite Things" list, but the reporter replies that it's too expensive.

"No it's not," Winfrey replies. "It's like, $100."

The reporter replies, "A little lower ... in my price budget."

Winfrey replies, with a look of shock, "Lower than $100?"

The reporter explains that his mom likes sentimental gifts.

"OK, then this is the perfect gift for your mom," Winfrey says. "You do a list of your top ten reasons why you love her and you make a beautiful card, and it's your top ten."

The reporter replies, "That's perfect! And it's sentimental, right?"

Winfrey confirms the heartwarming sentiment of her suggestion and emphasizes, "And it's your top ten."

The video has garnered more than 600,000 views and 300 comments. While some commenters questioned Winfrey's reaction to the $100 budget, others applauded her thoughtful approach.

"I would love a card with a list of reasons my children love me!" one user commented.

Another chimed in, "That would be the best gift from my kids!"

Winfrey, who does not have kids of her own, has been open about her decision not to have children.

“I didn’t want babies,” she said in an interview with Good Housekeeping UK in 2017. “I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”