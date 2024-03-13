Olivia Rodrigo’s recent concert included free emergency contraceptive pills and condoms for some fans

Some Olivia Rodrigo fans came home with unique souvenirs from her concert on March 12: Emergency contraceptives and condoms.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Abortion Fund tells TODAY.com that the non-profit organization, along with "Right By You," a Missouri-based text line for pregnancy education, passed out boxes of emergency conception (also known as the "morning-after pill," and one popular brand is "Plan B") at Rodrigo's March 12 concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Condoms were also distributed.

“This is just a normal part of what many abortion funds, including Missouri Abortion Fund, bring to our community tabling events,” said the spokesperson. “We want to ensure that Missourians have maximum control over their own reproductive health care.”

One concert-goer posted a photo of the products on X.

"Free plan B at Olivia Rodrigo in St. Louis tonight," the person wrote. "Thank you, Missouri Abortion Fund."

Olivia Rodrigo, who is vocal about her strong support of abortion rights, performs on March 9 in Nashville. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The spokesperson from the Missouri Abortion Fund could not confirm whether the give-aways will take place at Rodrigo's other concerts.

"We appreciate Olivia lifting up abortion funds, especially as many funds have seen a decrease in donations since 2023," said the spokesperson.

Another name for emergency contraception is "the morning-after pill." The brand distributed at Rodrigo’s concert is sold over-the-counter at pharmacies like CVS and Target.

The "Good 4 You" singer launched her "Guts" world tour in February and announced the "Fund 4 Good."

"The 'Fund 4 Good' works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom," Rodrigo said in a TikTok video. "The fund will directly support community-based non-profits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."

Rodrigo added, "A portion of all of the proceeds from the ticket sales of the Guts world tour will go to the 'Fund 4 Good' — which I'm very excited about — and for the North American leg of the Guts world tour, I'll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve."

Olivia Rodrigo announced a series of reproductive rights initiatives in an Instagram story. @oliviarodrigo via Instagram

The singer directed fans to the website of the National Network of Abortion Funds or the organization's table "at your local Guts world tour stop."

According to NBC News, abortion-rights groups are promoting a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights in Missouri, which has some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws.