NFL players graded their teams on family care — and 6 got an 'F'

The NFL players union has issued report cards for each team and some organizations are flunking on the family front.

After surveying 1,706 active players, the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) graded each of the 32 NFL teams on factors like nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker rooms, travel and ... treatment of families.

As former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce pointed out in his retirement speech, players spouses and families are a big part of their success.

“I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he said of his wife. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me with love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time.”

NFLPA president JC Tretter wrote that they hope the survey will highlight best practices and clubs moving in a positive direction while also identifying areas that need improvement.

Four clubs received an "F-" for treatment of families and two received an "F." Let's take a closer look at their results.

Cincinnati Bengals: F-

The Cincinnati Bengals received the lowest possible rating for families for several reasons.

They do not provide their players’ families with a family room at the stadium or support for players’ children on game day.

Players on the team have requested a family room to get their loved ones out of the cold, daycare on game days for their kids, an upgraded family meeting spot and a point of contact for their families. (Players report that their families find it hard to get information as there is no clear point of contact to reach out to with questions.)

New England Patriots: F-

Tied for last place in terms of family support, the New England Patriots are similarly as unhelpful as the Bengals.

They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room during games, one of seven teams that do not provide daycare support for players’ children on game day and one of only four teams that do not offer either a family room or daycare.

Pittsburgh Steelers: F-

Like the Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not provide a family room during games, daycare support for players' children on game day or a family room or daycare.

They were ranked with a "D-" in 2023; their rating in this category actually declined over the last year. Players commented that the treatment of families could be improved by matching the level of services provided by other teams.

Washington Commanders: F-

The Washington Commanders do not provide daycare support or a family room for game days.

Returning players, however, did note a few improvements in this category, including a handful of new family events and a better, more private post-game family area. But players are eagerly awaiting a daycare and a family room.

Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers: F

These teams performed slightly better than the four teams above, but they still have a long way to go to improve.

The Los Angeles Chargers do have a family room at the stadium and provide game day care ... but the daycare is located offsite and players have to pay $75 for the first child and $50 for each additional child.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not have a family room, but there are fewer complaints about their daycare's location. However, the daycare costs $90 per child.

What should these teams be doing to improve? Let's take a look at the only NFL team to receive an "A" in this category.

Minnesota Vikings: A

In addition to providing a family room at the stadium and daycare services on gamedays, the Minnesota Vikings received high marks for all of their facilities. The report states that the Vikings have "separated themselves into their own tier in terms of what it means to run a world-class NFL workplace."