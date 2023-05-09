This teacher was surprised by her favorite NFL player and her reaction is pure joy

And with their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select...teachers!

For students at Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita, Kansas, Lashay Powell, known as Ms. Pow Pow, is a beloved history teacher who has dedicated more than two decades to education.

As a diehard Steelers fan rooted in Kansas City Chiefs territory, Powell has never shied from wearing black and gold to cheer for her team.

Earlier this year, her students at Northeast Magnet decided to surprise Powell with a custom Steelers jersey. The emotional video of Powell opening the gift has been viewed more than 10 million times on Tik Tok since it was posted January 4.

Salene Tran, the student who shared the video online, told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones, who grew up with Powell, that the history teacher is "difficult" as far as teachers go.

"But it's because she knows we can do it," Tran said. "It teaches us that no matter how hard an assignment is, no matter how hard it can be in life, we can overcome it."

Another of Powell's students, Leonel Sweet, says Powell pushes her students to their full potential.

"She always preaches learning and growing," she shared with TODAY.

Powell credits her mom, who passed in 2020, for being the way she is.

“She pushed me the way I push my students,” Powell said. “It’s her spirit.”

To celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Day, Sheinelle traveled to Wichita to celebrate Powell with an epic surprise in tow.

In front of an auditorium filled with Powell's students, Sheinelle told the beloved teacher she was being gifted with two tickets to an upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Visibly emotional, Powell replied, "Don't do that."

"Oh wait," Sheinelle said, grabbing her IFB as if she was getting an update from TODAY producers. "We actually have someone special to give you the tickets."

That's the moment former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart walked around the corner with a bouquet of colorful flowers.

"Congratulations," Stewart said to a hysterical Powell, placing the bouquet in her arms.

But that wasn’t all, Powell was also surprised with a $5,000 travel voucher to explore the world.

An eruption of applause from the audience of students coupled with standing side-by-side with Stewart made Powell jump and smile in delight.

"To teachers everywhere, keep doing what you're doing. You're changing lives," Powell said. "Every sleepless night, all that grading, all that feedback, everything you do is all worth it. It's worth it."