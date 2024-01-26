New Zealand has a long list of banned baby names — and American parents wouldn’t be happy

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

New Zealand released its list of banned baby names of 2023 — and Prince dethroned King.

Every year the country, which has strict naming laws, releases a list of the most commonly declined names. King reigned for 13 years before finally being ousted by Prince.

According to an official news release from the country's Department of Internal Affairs, five sets of parents tried to name their child Prince. Tied for second place: Bishop, III, King, Major and Royal.

Messiah, Princess, Rogue, Sovereign, AazyahRoyaal, Captain, Isis, JP, Chief, Empress, Pope, Notoriety and Fanny were also rejected by government officials. (In New Zealand, Fanny is slang for female genitalia, in case you’re confused about why it was negged!)

“Names are a gift, and they are an important part of a person’s identity. We encourage parents to think about their child and how they might feel about their name later in life,” registrar Russell Burnard shared in the release.

Burnard noted that before the department makes its final decision, parents are given the opportunity to “present the reasoning for the name.”

Last year, former registrar Jeff Montgomery explained that that the guides are “in place to ensure that names don’t cause offense, are a reasonable length, and don’t represent an official title or rank.”

Naming laws in the United States are comparably lenient and vary from state to state. Arizonians must abide to a 141 character limit — 45 for the first name, 45 for middle, and 45 for last. And derogatory or obscene names are banned in California.

Jesus Christ, III, Adolf Hitler, Santa Claus and @ were all ruled illegal by courts in the U.S.

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs’ 2023 list of declined baby names.