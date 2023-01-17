Grandpa surprises his 11 grandkids with a wholesome gift and the internet is charmed

A New Jersey grandpa is charming the internet with his wholesome surprise for all of his grandkids.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Liam Ryan, 87, is seen excitedly presenting each of his 11 grandchildren with a neatly wrapped gift. It’s clear that Ryan is expecting a big reaction — and his family delivers. The kids — ages 4 through 28 — erupt into laughter when they realize they have each received a pair of Crocs and a personalized charm with Ryan’s face.

“He is so pure omg,” one person commented on the video.

Added another, “why am i crying?”

Grace Pettit, who shared the adorable clip, says the gifts had sentimental value: her late Grandma Phyllis, was famous for wearing bright teal Crocs and a matching cover-up to the beach.

“Our Granny was the center of the house and just loved everyone so much,” Pettit, 24, tells TODAY.com. “Gramps embraces that same energy, which is beautiful. He makes each of us feel special. He's always calling to check in and see what we're up to."

Pettit, a second grade teacher in Hawaii, says Ryan is getting a kick out of his internet stardom and recently got recognized at a post office. He also went viral last month for doing a “fit check” video with Pettit when she was home for the holidays. Ryan wasn't exactly sure what a "fit check" is, but he was more than happy to play along.

“Hi, I’m Gramps,” he begins. “My jeans are a Christmas gift. My shirt is a Christmas gift. My sweater, my brother gave me. My sneakers..."

Ryan can’t remember where his kicks are from, so Pettit jumps in to help. They make a terrific TikTok team. Pettit wishes she didn't live nearly 5,000 miles away from Gramps, but says they're in regular contact.

“We’re really close,” Pettit shares. "I'm lucky.”

Related video: